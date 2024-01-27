MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 933.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
MediaCo Trading Down 16.4 %
MDIA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,698. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.55.
MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.
