MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 933.8% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MediaCo Trading Down 16.4 %

MDIA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,698. MediaCo has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Get MediaCo alerts:

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

MediaCo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDIA. Standard General L.P. raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It owns and operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.