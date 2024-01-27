Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $123,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.54. 6,644,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.