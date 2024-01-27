Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC downgraded Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MKKGY

Merck KGaA Trading Up 5.4 %

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Shares of MKKGY stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $33.82. 52,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

(Get Free Report)

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.