MGO One Seven LLC Buys 521 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 203,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,024. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103.

