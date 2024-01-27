MGO One Seven LLC Buys 521 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 203,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,024. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.
