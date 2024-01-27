MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 31,718 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 267,886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE AROC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 1,487,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

