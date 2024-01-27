MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 556,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,942. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average is $131.33.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

