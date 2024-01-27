MGO One Seven LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,071. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

