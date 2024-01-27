MGO One Seven LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

