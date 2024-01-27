MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

MGO One Seven LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.42. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.86 and a twelve month high of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

