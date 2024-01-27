MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $90,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.37. 202,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.