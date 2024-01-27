Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MU. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,934,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,680,727. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

