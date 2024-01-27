Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 29,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

Insider Transactions at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $92,748. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 1,249.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

