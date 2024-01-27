Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $29.70. 4,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $240.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Middlefield Banc Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

