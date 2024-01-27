Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.47

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.47 and last traded at $56.57, with a volume of 113689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSEX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $46.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $90,354.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

