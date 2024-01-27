MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. 18,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.