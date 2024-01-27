Mizuho Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $130.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $152.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.61.

NYSE:ALB opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.32. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

