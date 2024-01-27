MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

