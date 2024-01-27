MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,717 Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 75,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

