MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,610 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.85. 10,109,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

