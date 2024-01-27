MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.13. 5,748,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,506. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

