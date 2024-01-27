MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $395.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

