MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ MDB opened at $395.29 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $402.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.01.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on MDB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.