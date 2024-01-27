Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 274.9% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.14. The stock had a trading volume of 375,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,072. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $648.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $592.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

