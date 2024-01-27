Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $389.29. 417,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
