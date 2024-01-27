Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $140.76. 274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Moog has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $145.48.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

