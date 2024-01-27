Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Get GSK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSK

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.