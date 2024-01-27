Morgan Stanley Lowers EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $235.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.14.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.36. 320,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.74 and its 200 day moving average is $257.85. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

