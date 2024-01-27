Morgan Stanley Trims Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Target Price to $503.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $503.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $494.31.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

