MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.63. MorphoSys shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 80,068 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

MorphoSys Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). MorphoSys had a return on equity of 134.68% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MorphoSys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

