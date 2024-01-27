Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Down 32.9% in January

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the December 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorsport Games during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 242.86% and a negative return on equity of 413.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Further Reading

