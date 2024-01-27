Mueller Water Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.83. 451,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,540. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,609.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 479,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 453,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 413,221 shares during the period.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

