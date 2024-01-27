Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. 451,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,540. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 84.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

