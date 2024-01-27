Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$15.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTL. TD Securities set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$19.50 price objective on Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.97.

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,811. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

