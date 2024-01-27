Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Labs by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 39,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789. Nano Labs has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44.

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

