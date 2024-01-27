Nano (XNO) Price Hits $1.13 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $150.61 million and $2.51 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,848.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.13 or 0.00160421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $243.94 or 0.00582913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.79 or 0.00384210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00172531 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

