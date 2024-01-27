National Bankshares Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$104.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.25.

iA Financial stock opened at C$90.93 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$87.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C($734.00) million for the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.7201889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.50, for a total value of C$442,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total transaction of C$84,550.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,241,087. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

