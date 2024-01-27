Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
