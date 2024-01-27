Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVB. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

