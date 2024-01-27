NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. 2,445,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,027. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.