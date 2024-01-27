NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 13,933 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,456,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,808,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after acquiring an additional 123,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,936,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,239,000 after acquiring an additional 231,309 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.54. 1,934,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

