NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,316 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.60. 1,118,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,666. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $243.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

