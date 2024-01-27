NBC Securities Inc. Invests $1.05 Million in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $50.14. 1,036,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

