NBC Securities Inc. Invests $635,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,151. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.2 %

GL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 609,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

