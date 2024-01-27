NBC Securities Inc. Invests $669,000 in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

NOG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.33.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.