NBC Securities Inc. Invests $696,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,711. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average of $211.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.85 and a 1-year high of $227.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

