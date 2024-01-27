NBC Securities Inc. Invests $706,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

