NBC Securities Inc. Invests $757,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.