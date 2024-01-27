NBC Securities Inc. Invests $806,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

DLR traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,400. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

