NBC Securities Inc. Invests $954,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.54. 3,248,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day moving average is $146.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.