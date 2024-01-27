NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $866,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

NYSE KR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

