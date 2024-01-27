NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 109,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after buying an additional 4,187,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,033,000 after buying an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alight by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,880,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,132,000 after buying an additional 1,191,449 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Alight by 4.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,324,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after buying an additional 470,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after acquiring an additional 379,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock remained flat at $9.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,201,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,934,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

