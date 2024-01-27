NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,500,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $226.04. The stock had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.01 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

